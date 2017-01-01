Buy Full Version~70 MB, requires macOS El Capitan or Sierra
Download Lite Version~27 MB, requires macOS El Capitan or Sierra
🌌 Screenshots
🎬 Watch in Action
⚙️ Features
- Multiple Emojis Brands
- Apple, EmojiOne and Twemoji
- Effect: Bucket Party
- 2D animated filling of a bucket (uses SpriteKit)
- Effect: Drama Presentation
- Some Emojis perform their life on stage
- Effect: Patterns in the Rain
- Emojis fall like rain and fill the screen. They appear and disappear in a pattern.
- Effect: Speckle
- Randomly placed emojis like freckles on the screen
- Effect: Slow Flip
- Slowly turning tiles
- Effect: Words
- Render your own words with emojis
- Email
- EmojiSaver@klaas.is
- Twitter
- @qlaas
🚨 Troubleshooting
Tips, tricks and troubleshooting hints can be found here.
📝 Changelog
The changelog can be found here.