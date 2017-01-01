Deutsch | English

🌌 Screenshots

Patterns - Twemoji Set
Slow Flip - Emoji One BW Set
Drama - Apple Sierra Set
Speckle - Twemoji Set
Rain - Twemoji Set
Bucket Party - Twemoji Set
Bucket Party - EmojiOne Set
Bucket Party - EmojiOne Set

🎬 Watch in Action

Patterns in the Rain - Twemoji
Bucket Party - Twemoji
Drama - Apple Sierra
Speckle - Twemoji

⚙️ Features

Multiple Emojis Brands
Apple, EmojiOne and Twemoji
Effect: Bucket Party
2D animated filling of a bucket (uses SpriteKit)
Effect: Drama Presentation
Some Emojis perform their life on stage
Effect: Patterns in the Rain
Emojis fall like rain and fill the screen. They appear and disappear in a pattern.
Effect: Speckle
Randomly placed emojis like freckles on the screen
Effect: Slow Flip
Slowly turning tiles
Effect: Words
Render your own words with emojis

📇 Contact

Email
EmojiSaver@klaas.is
Twitter
@qlaas

🚨 Troubleshooting

Tips, tricks and troubleshooting hints can be found here.

📝 Changelog

The changelog can be found here.